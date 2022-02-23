BTS transform into LEGO for upcoming set based on ‘Dynamite’ MV

BTS and their hit song ‘Dynamite’ will soon be immortalized as a LEGO set.

Yesterday (February 22), The LEGO Ideas review board announced that a fan-designed set inspired by the BTS and their Grammy-nominated song has been selected to go into production. The upcoming LEGO set was designed by Josh Bretz (aka JBBrickFanatic) and Jacob (aka BangtanBricks).

“We’re absolutely excited to bring BTS, one of the most popular and influential bands, to life in LEGO bricks through one of their biggest hits – ‘Dynamite’,” review board wrote in its announcement. “The South Korean band has changed the landscape of pop music and transitioned into a global phenomenon with their fun, authentic music, top-notch performances and positive messages.”

The latest LEGO Ideas Review Results are in and we're thrilled to share that two new sets have been approved for production! Check out our announcement to learn which fan creations will hit shelves in the future ➡ https://t.co/hoXf6Q6TL2. pic.twitter.com/4IGHd4MS3S — LEGO® IDEAS (@LEGOIdeas) February 22, 2022

In an interview with LEGO’s 10K Club, Bretz and Jacob shared that the idea for the LEGO set stemmed from the commercial success of ‘Dynamite’. “I saw the success of the music video itself, and knew this was a space that needed to be filled in the Ideas lineup,” Bretz explained. “With such a dedicated fan base, the BTS ‘Dynamite’ music video is just so iconic.”

Jacob added that Bretz focused on the design, while he directed the building process using his knowledge of BTS. “I told him what needed to be in it, what details were most important and how this set needed to present itself,” Jacob added. “I also sent him many screenshots from the music video.”

As of writing, a final product design for the ‘Dynamite’ LEGO set has yet to be released. Further details on pricing and availability of the sets are expected to be released through the LEGO Ideas website in the coming months.