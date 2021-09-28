BTS to hold first in-person concerts for the first time in two years

K-pop boyband BTS have announced that they will holding their first in-person concerts for the first time in two years, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The septet are set to bring their upcoming online concert ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ live to Los Angeles, California later this year. BTS will be performing at SoFi Stadium on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2. It will be the boyband’s first in-person concert since their 2019 ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ tour.

Although ticket prices have yet to be announced, concert organizer Live Nation notes that pre-sale registration for the concerts will be available form now open until October 2, 6pm PT. Users who signed up for the pre-sale will subsequently be able to purchase tickets from October 8 onwards.

In addition, fans who previously purchased tickets to the boyband’s now-cancelled ‘Map Of The Soul’ North America tour will get early to pre-sale tickets (on October 5 and 6), alongside members of the BTS Global Official Fanclub Army Membership (on October 7).

In a statement relapsed on Weverse, Big Hit Music said that “holding an in=person concert in the midst of COVID-19 is not easy”, but decided on the US after “taking the national and regional health regulations and circumstances into consideration”.

“it is [with] our deepest regret that we are unable to hold more concerts in more areas,” it added. “We will do our best to put on additional concerts for not only Korean fans but fans from all around the world who have been patiently waiting for a long time.”

The online version of ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ will be BTS’ first online concert of 2021. Earlier this year, the boyband held the ‘MUSTER SOWOOZOO’ fan meeting event in June, which amassed over 1.3 million concurrent viewers worldwide.

In related news, BTS and Coldplay have shared their new documentary Inside My Universe, which goes behind the scenes of the making of their recent single ‘My Universe‘. The documentary, which can be viewed for free on YouTube, shows both bands performing in the studio in Korea and Coldplay explaining how the collaboration first came about.