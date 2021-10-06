BTS’ ‘Love Myself’ campaign with UNICEF raises US$3.6million

K-pop powerhouses BTS have raised US$3.6million through their ‘Love Myself’ campaign, in collaboration with UNICEF.

On October 6, UNICEF announced through a press release that the agency’s joint campaign with the seven-member boyband has raised approximately US$3.6million since its launch in November 2017. The ‘Love Myself’ campaign is an anti-bully movement that promotes self-love among children and young people globally.

BTS and UNICEF promoted the ‘Love Myself’ campaign primarily through social media, alongside the boy band’s ‘Love Yourself’ world tour which ran from 2018-2019. So far, the campaign has also generated about five million tweets and over 50million likes, retweets, replies and comments on Twitter.

“When it comes to promoting self-esteem and improving mental well-being, one of the most important things you can do is just to start the conversation,” said UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore. “The groundbreaking way in which BTS have helped spark a positive message with its ARMY is simply unmatched and incredibly invaluable.”

Meanwhile, BTS said that they “hope that the ‘Love Myself’ message can continue to serve to invigorate everyone’s lives”. They added: “We hope to keep doing what we are doing and voice what we are voicing, so we can help people find happiness and love.”