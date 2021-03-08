BTS renew commitment to ‘Love Myself’ campaign with UNICEF

BTS have renewed their commitment to their Love Myself campaign, an anti-violence movement in partnership with UNICEF.

In a video released on March 5, the Grammy-nominated group announced their continued partnership with UNICEF alongside a message of love and kindness. As part of the renewed partnership, BTS and their label, Big Hit Entertainment have also pledged to donate over US$1million (over £700,000) to UNICEF, along with profits from campaign merchandise and album sales.

In the announcement, BTS member Jimin also shared how the campaign has affected his personal growth. “I thought we were doing this for people around us, but I realised as time passed that many changes also happened within myself,” he said. Jin agreed, and mentioned how being part of the campaign has made his life more full.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

The Love Myself campaign initially launched in 2017 as part of an anti-violence movement in collaboration with UNICEF. It is primarily aimed at protecting children and teens from violence and encouraging preventative measures.

Since its launch, the campaign has collectively raised around US$2.8million (£1,665,000). The #BTSLoveMyself hashtag has also been shared over 14million times on social media as of December 2020.

Back in 2019, the boyband released a video on the International Day of Friendship (July 30) as part of both the Love Myself and UNICEF’s #ENDviolence campaigns. Set to the K-boyband’s 2018 hit ‘Answer: Love Myself’, the video cycles through scenes of bullying to highlight the issues of violence that students face in school.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, the Recording Academy confirmed that BTS is set to perform at the 2021 Grammy Awards, alongside Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion. The boyband are also up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single ‘Dynamite’.