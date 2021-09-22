BTS meet up with Megan Thee Stallion in New York City

K-pop juggernauts BTS recently met with rapper Megan Thee Stallion during their visit to New York City.

The ‘Savage’ musician took to Twitter on September 22 to upload four photos of her and the Korean boyband, hanging out on a rooftop in New York City. Captioning her tweet with “It’s Thee Hot Girl Coach and BTS”, Megan also included a picture of the members meeting her dog.

The boyband had been in the city to attend the recent United Nations General Assembly, along with South Korean president, where they gave a speech and also performed a new rendition of their hit single ‘Permission To Dance’.

Both acts had also recently collaborated on a brand-new remix of BTS’ ‘Butter’ last month, with Megan providing a brand-new verse. The new version of ‘Butter’ came shortly after a judge had cleared it for release following Megan’s claims that her label and distributor had blocked her from dropping the track.

Shortly after the images were releases, some fans of BTS speculated that the musicians may have gathered in other to work on another collaboration. Some of their fans pointed out that the contract signed between Megan Thee Stallion and BTS the ‘Butter’ remix had mentioned a “swap deal”.

WAIT BTS AGREED TO FEATURE ON A MEGAN TRACK IN THEIR NEGOTIATIONS… DID THEY MEET UP TO DISCUSS MEG FT BTS?!!??????? pic.twitter.com/5HxdrUZ7hp — lex⁷ (@prodK0YA) September 21, 2021

BTS recently announced a new online concert called ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’. The upcoming online concert will be held on October 24 at 6:30pm KST. Details such as ticketing prices have yet to be disclosed, but are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

In other BTS news, the septet will be releasing their new track ‘My Universe’ in collaboration with British rock band Coldplay later this week. The single, which will be performed in English and Korean, is set to appear on on Coldplay’s upcoming album ‘Music Of The Spheres’, due out on October 15.