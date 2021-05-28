BTS share new “hotter remix” of their record-breaking single ‘Butter’

BTS have dropped a brand-new remix of their latest hit single ‘Butter’.

Dubbed the “hotter remix”, the rework puts a house-flavoured spin to the fresh, summer vibe of the original track. Its accompanying music video also captures the global superstars letting loose and goofing around on the set featured in the original visual.

Prior to the remix’s release earlier today (May 28), the group’s label Big Hit Music had described the rework as “delightfully different from the original song’s bright and lively mood”.

“We would like to express our appreciation to all ARMY for the incredible love and support you have shown for ‘Butter,’ the new digital single by BTS,” the agency wrote in a statement. “To provide all fans with even more diverse ways to enjoy the music of BTS, we have prepared a remix version of ‘Butter.’”

Just one week into its release, ‘Butter’ broke several new records for BTS, including five new Guinness World Records. The video for ‘Butter’ racked in over 108million views on YouTube within a day of its premiere and became the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours.

The single also garnered over 11million streams on Spotify in just one day, beating Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s 2019 track ‘I Don’t Care’ as the most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours.

Earlier this week, BTS performed ‘Butter’ live for the first time at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where they took home all four awards that they were nominated for. They also recently performed the song on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.