BTS, Pamungkas, BLACKPINK and more nominated for 2021 Joox Indonesia Music Awards

The official list of nominees for this year’s JOOX Indonesia Music Awards has been unveiled.

This year’s nominations list features a mix of domestic and global artists, which includes K-pop superstars BTS and BLACKPINK, as well as Pamungkas. Fans will get the opportunity to decide the winner for each category by voting. The categories for the virtual event are focused on single releases, groups and artists, with a distinct section awarding the Best Fanbase Of The Year.

BTS and BLACKPINK are included in this category, alongside R&B singer Raisa, pop artist Bunga Citra Lestari and dangdut singers Via Vallen and Lesti. The two K-pop acts are also competing for Korean Artist Of The Year and Global Song Of The Year, with ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Ice Cream’, respectively.

Meanwhile, Indonesian rock veterans NOAH are nominated for Band Of The Year alongside .Feast and Weird Genius, and Indonesian Song Of The Year for their single ‘Kala Cinta Menggoda’.

Pamungkas, whose viral success dominated the past year, is up for Indonesian Artist Of The Year alongside electronic duo Weird Genius and singer Tiara Andini — the latter also in the running for Indonesian Song Of The Year for ‘Maafkan Aku #TerlanjurMencinta’. A separate category honouring Indonesian dangdut artists is also slated for the event.

Fans are able to vote for their favourite artists starting from June 7 to 13. Each voter is required to register an account under JOOX, after which theyfeafeat will be able to access voting options on its smartphone app under the JOOX Indonesia Music Awards 2021 banner on its main page. Winners will be announced on June 25.

See the full list of JOOX Indonesia Music Award nominees below:

Indonesian Song Of The year

Anneth – ‘Mungkin hari ini, esok atau nanti’

Budi Doremi – ‘Melukis Senja’

Tiara Andini – ‘Maafkan Aku #TerlanjurMencinta’

Ade Govinda (feat. Fadly PADI) – ‘Tanpa Batas Waktu’

Nadin Amizah – ‘Bertaut’

NOAH – ‘Kala Cinta Menggoda’

Global Song Of The Year

BTS – ‘Dynamite’

Pink Sweat$ – ‘At My Worst’

Blackpink & Selena Gomez – ‘Ice Cream’

Ariana Grande – ‘Positions’

Dua Lipa – ‘Levitating’

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – ‘Leave The Door Open’

Indonesian Group Duo/Band Of The Year

Ungu

NOAH

Armada

Weird Genius

Wali

.Feast

Indonesian Artist Of The Year

Andmesh

Mahen

Tiara Andini

Pamungkas

Mawar De Jongh

Raisa

Dangdut Artist Of The Year

Via Vallen

Lesti Kejora

Rara LIDA

Happy Asmara

Nassar

Ayu Ting Ting

Korean Artist Of The Year

BTS

BLACPINK

IU

ITZY

NCT

EXO

International Artist Of The Year

Alan Walker

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Meghan Thee Stallion

Best Fanbase Of The Year

Justin Bieber (Beliebers)

Ariana Grande (Arianators)

BTS (ARMY)

BLACKPINK (BLINK)

TWICE (ONCE)

NCT (NCTzen)

Raisa (YourRaisa)

Bunga Citra Lestari (BCLicious)

Via Vallen (Vyanisty)

Lesti (Leslar)