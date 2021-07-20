BTS replace themselves at number one on the Hot 100 with ‘Permission to Dance’

K-pop boyband BTS have continued their reign atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their third English-language single, ‘Permission to Dance’.

With this, BTS have become the first artist to replace themselves at number one on the Hot 100 since Drake in 2018. At the time, the Canadian rapper replaced ‘Nice for What’ with ‘In My Feelings’ on the July 21, 2018 chart.

According to data from Billboard, ‘Permission to Dance’ earned 15.9million U.S. streams and 1.1million radio airplay audience impressions following its release on July 9. The track also garnered 140,100 downloads through its original and instrumental digital versions in the week ending July 15.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated July 24, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 19, 2021

Advertisement

‘Permission to Dance’ is BTS’ fourth solo song to top the Hot 100 charts, following ‘Butter’ and ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Life Goes On’. The boyband had also reached the peak of the Hot 100 with the remix of ‘Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)’ by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685.

Notably, ‘Butter’ is the second longest chart-topping song of 2021, topping the Hot 100 chart for seven consecutive weeks, just a week short of Olivia’ Rodrigo’s eight-week record with ‘Drivers License’.

BTS has also performed ‘Permission To Dance’ on television for the first time last week, as part of their “two-day takeover event” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The boyband also performed ‘Butter’ during their appearance on the late night talk show.

In related BTS news, the septet are set to perform for the Global Citizen Live broadcast in September. The group will be performing alongside acts like Lorde, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and more.