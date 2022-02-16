BTS to hold in-person concerts in South Korea for the first time in two years

BTS will be holding the South Korean leg of their ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ tour next month.

In a statement posted to the fan community app Weverse earlier today (February 16), Big Hit Music announced that the septet will be performing at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium on March 10, 12 and 13. The upcoming shows will mark the group’s first in-person concerts in South Korea after two and a half years, following their ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself (The Final)’ world tour in October 2019.

Notably, their March 10 and 13 shows will be streamed online simultaneously, while their March 12 show will be available for “live viewing” in theaters worldwide. Ticketing details for both the in-person, online and theater live streaming shows will be announced in a separate Weverse post, according to the agency.

Advertisement

Big Hit Music also noted that the septet’s upcoming shows are subject to rescheduling or cancellation “depending on the social distancing level”. Tickets will be fully refunded in the event of a cancellation, while advance announcements will be made in the event of a change in the concert schedule.

Last year, the septet marked their return to in-person performances with ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ in Los Angeles, California. The group held a short residency at the SoFi Stadium on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2, 2021.

Their Los Angeles show went on to become the biggest single venue concert engagement by any act in almost a decade. According to Billboard, the Los Angeles leg of their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert series sold 214,000 tickets and grossed US$33.3million (£25million).