Watch BTS’ captivating music video for ‘Permission To Dance’

K-pop juggernauts BTS have unveiled the highly anticipated music video for their new song, ‘Permission To Dance’.

In the clip, the boyband take to an empty desert where they let loose and start to dance. “I just wanna dance / The music’s got me going / Ain’t nothing that can stop how we move,” they sing on the uplifting chorus. Later they’re joined by a troupe of dancers for a massive dance number.

‘Permission To Dance’ was co-written by Ed Sheeran, alongside Snow Patrol’s Steve Mac, frequent Sheeran collaborator Johnny McDaid and Jenna Andrews. The song is also featured on the newly released CD version of the group’s chart-topping English-language single ‘Butter’.

BTS are set to perform ‘Permission To Dance’ live for the first time during a “two-day takeover event” of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next week. The seven-member act will be making an appearance on the late night talk show on July 13 and 14, where they will ‘Permission To Dance’ and ‘Butter’, on the respective nights.

Earlier this week, ‘Butter’ extended its hold on the top stop of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the sixth week in a row. The song has so far spent its entire run on the chart on the top spot, since its debut on May 21.

According to Yonhap News Agency, ‘Butter’ is also the longest-running number one song by a group since Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men‘s 1995 hit ‘One Sweet Day’, which held its top spot for sixteen weeks.

In other news, the boyband also recently became the K-pop act with the most Top 10 hits in the UK. ‘Butter’, which made its debut on the UK Official Singles Chart at number three, is the group’s third Top 10 song on the chart, breaking the two-song record held by PSY since 2013.