Listen to BTS’ funky R&B remix of ‘Permission to Dance’

K-pop boyband BTS have released a brand-new R&B remix of their latest single ‘Permission to Dance’.

Big Hit Music announced via fan community site Weverse that the synth-heavy remix is “a song with a distinct 1990’s sensibility”. It also shared that the new remix was prepared to express its gratitude towards fans for their love and support for BTS’ music.

“Following seven stunning weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with ‘Butter’, ‘Permission to Dance’ has reached the top of the chart for its first week thanks to the support from all fans,” said Big Hit Music.

Earlier this week, BTS became the first artists to replace themselves at number one on the Hot 100 since Drake in 2018. ‘Permission to Dance’ ended the seven-week chart-topping streak of the boyband’s previous single ‘Butter’, which is currently the second longest Number One Hot 100 song of 2021,

BTS are set to make their debut appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge radio show next week on July 27. The boyband will perform their singles ‘Permission to Dance’ and ‘Butter’, as well as a cover of Puff Daddy and Faith Evans’ 1997 chart-topping song ‘I’ll Be Missing You’.

In a recent vlog, BTS rapper Suga expressed his gratitude towards fans for the success of their new single. “I couldn’t sleep and was really happy. I never thought we would achieve such a result,” he said. “I did hope for it, but I didn’t expect it. So seeing this great result, I just had to make this [vlog] to express my gratitude.”