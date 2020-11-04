BTS to play ‘Fall Guys’ on the next episode of their web series

BTS will play the hugely popular battle royale game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on the upcoming episode of their web series, Run BTS.

The game’s developer, Mediatonic, shared the news on Tuesday (November 3) through the official Fall Guys Twitter account. “YOOO BTS ARE GONNA PLAY FALL GUYS IN THE NEXT EPISODE OF RUN BTS. Someone tag Army,” it wrote. Army is the official name of BTS’ fandom.

The tweet also features a screenshot of the upcoming episode, showcasing members J-Hope, Jungkook and RM getting ready to play The Whirlygig round.

YOOO BTS ARE GONNA PLAY FALL GUYS IN THE NEXT EPISODE OF RUN BTS 🤯🤯🤯🤯 Someone tag Army 😂 https://t.co/pDVjelpzDY — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) November 3, 2020

A short teaser of the episode was later posted on Twitter by user @trinhers, and it captures the K-pop boyband dealing with in-game lag. One member also proclaims that playing the round felt like “meeting the best gamers in town”.

The Run BTS episode will be released on November 10, exclusively through the Weverse app. The boyband faced off against South Korean League Of Legends esports team, T1, in a previous episode of the series.

BTS are also set to release their new album, ‘Be’, later this month on November 20. The upcoming record will feature the lead single ‘Life Goes On’, which the boyband will perform during their appearance at the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22.

Earlier this year, BTS released the song ‘Dynamite’, which became the group’s first to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track also sold 265,000 downloads within its first week of release, the highest recorded since Taylor Swift’s 2017 single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.