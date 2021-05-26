BTS Pop-up Stores To Arrive in Manila And Singapore This Week

BTS fans across Southeast Asia can soon look forward to grabbing official merchandise of their favourite idols, following announcements of BTS pop-up stores across the region.

HYBE Merch revealed that the BTS pop-up stores will be heading to four different cities later this year, including three new locations in Bangkok, Metro Manila and Taipei, as well as a return to Singapore.

A pre-existing BTS pop-up store, themed “Map Of The Soul” is currently situated in Bangkok’s EmQuartier, where it has been since May 1, and will stay till July 25.

For Manila audiences, the pop-up will arrive this Saturday on May 29 at SM Megamall, reaching out Filipino fans for three months till August 29.

Its the final stop for the year will be in Taipei, from September 12 to October 17.

The “Map Of The Soul” pop-up store had arrived in Singapore last November at Plaza Singapura. It was scheduled to stay for three months, but eventually extended its operations for another two months till April 25. The pop-up is scheduled for return to Singapore’s Funan mall this coming Friday (May 28), with ‘Space of BTS’ as its new theme.

The “Map Of The Soul” showcase will feature BTS merchandise such as albums, stationary and apparel, as well as themed sections that showcase their different music eras.

The “Space of BTS” pop-up showcase was previously held in South Korea and Japan, and will be in Southeast Asia for the first time. In addition to BTS merchandise, “Space of BTS” will also feature other BTS-themed lifestyle products and clothes.

Earlier this week, Singapore’s BTS collaboration with McDonald’s was postponed for a month to June 21 while it previously scheduled to be launched this Thursday (May 27), due to recently tightened Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.