BTS’ debut at Number One on Billboard 200 with anthology album ‘Proof’

K-pop juggernauts BTS have landed their sixth Billboard 200 chart-topper with their new anthology album ‘Proof’.

On June 19, Billboard shared that BTS’ latest release, the compilation album ‘Proof’, had debuted at the top of its Billboard 200 chart for the week ending June 16, with 314,000 equivalent album units sold in the US. It also noted that the majority of units sold were driven by physical album sales.

This marks the boyband’s sixth time at Number One on the Billboard 200, following their 2020 studio album ‘Be’. BTS had previously topped the chart with releases like ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ (2020), ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’ (2019) and ‘Love Yourself: Answer’ (2018). BTS made their Billboard 200 Number One debut with their ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ studio album in 2018, making history as the first-ever Korean album to top the US albums chart.

‘Proof’, which was led by the single ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’, was released on June 10. The record is a 48-track compilation that includes many of the boyband’s hit singles, from ‘Boy With Luv’ featuring Halsey to their debut single ‘No More Dream’.

Additionally, the physical-only third disc of ‘Proof’ houses several unreleased demo versions of the septet’s group and solo tracks. Apart from demo versions of ‘Jump’, ‘Boy In Luv’ and ‘I Need U’, it also features solo demo versions of hits ‘Spring Day’ and ‘DNA’.

Shortly after the release of ‘Proof’, BTS announced during their FESTA dinner, which was held to mark the group’s ninth year together, that the members would be taking a temporary break to explore solo projects dinner.