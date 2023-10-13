BTS to release album for ‘The Most Beautiful Moment In Life’’s 10-year anniversary

HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk has revealed that BTS will release an album marking the 10-year anniversary of their 2015 series ‘The Most Beautiful Moment In Life’.

The album series – which is often called ‘HYYH’ in reference to its Korean name, ‘화양연화’ – was released in two parts, with the first arriving on April 29, 2015 and the second on November 30. A repackaged record, ‘The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever’, was released on May 2, 2016.

During an appearance on Bloomberg Screentime, Bang shared news of the upcoming anniversary album. “As you know, in 2015, BTS released its ‘화양연화’ or ‘The Most Beautiful Moment In Life’ album series, and this was a very important album series for them,” he said via a translator.

“It showed their growth as artists, it reflected their lives and who they were, and the lives they were living. This became one of the springboards that launched them into global stardom as a global band. When we were young and we were all working together, we said to each other, ‘Let’s make sure we put out a 10-year anniversary album and a project’.”

Full translation of his answer here: pic.twitter.com/EVHZAJvnWT — bora (rest) (@bora_twts) October 12, 2023

He added: “If they hadn’t signed with [HYBE], they still would have released it, just not with us – they would have done it with somebody else. It’s very important to me that I’m able to keep this promise – and, in fact, I think many people may have guessed it, but this is the first time that I am mentioning in public that there is going to be a 10-year anniversary project.”

As Bang noted, ‘The Most Beautiful Moment In Life’ series is often considered BTS’ global breakthrough moment, leading them to become a stadium-headlining, record-breaking group worldwide. A 10-year anniversary album would presumably arrive as the members regrouped after completing their mandatory military service in 2025.

At present, Jin, J-hope and Suga have all started their service, with RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook still to enlist. Jungkook is set to release his debut solo album, ‘Golden’, on November 3, with his first solo concert to follow later that month.

Jimin, meanwhile, will premiere a solo documentary film, Jimin’s Production Diary, on Weverse on October 23. The film will capture the making of his debut solo album ‘FACE’, which was released in March 2023. A vinyl edition of that record is also being prepared, with the new pressing scheduled to be released in December 2023/January 2024.