BTS reveal more about their “dynamic” new single, ‘Butter’

BTS have revealed more about what fans can expect from their next English-language single, ‘Butter’.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, RM from the group described it as being “very energetic..and very summery. It has a very dynamic performance.”

The song is also said to have a “superstar glow” and sound “smooth like butter.”

Advertisement

A description in Rolling Stone added: “It’s a pure, swaggering dance-pop celebration in the retro vein of Bruno Mars, with layers of Jam and Lewis-style synths.”

The interview also revealed that more English-language songs could be on the way in the future, with the article stating that several Western songwriters who have worked with BTS previously are “currently in touch with BTS’ team about new songs.”

The forthcoming single will be the second English-language release from the K-pop juggernauts following the release of ‘Dynamite’ last year.

The group recently released a new ‘photo teaser’ of the single together with several ‘concept clips’ ahead of its release.

The new track will arrive on May 21 at 5am BST, and was described in a statement as being “a dance pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS”.

Advertisement

‘Dynamite’ recently became the longest-charting single by a Korean artist on the Billboard Hot 100. BTS’ record surpassed a 31-week run by Psy in 2013 for ‘Gangnam Style’.

‘Dynamite’ also became the longest-running number one on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart. It surpasses an achievement previously attained by Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’, which topped the chart 17 times.