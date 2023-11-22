BTS’ RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook begin military service enlistment process

BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have started their “military enlistment process”, Big Hit Music has announced.

In a statement published on fan community platform today (November 22), BTS’ label Big Hit Music announced that members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have officially begun the process of enlisting for mandatory military service in South Korea.

“We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook [of BTS] have initiated the military enlistment process,” Big Hit Music announced. “The artists are preparing to fulfil their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course.”

Advertisement

“We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists,” it added.

[공지] 방탄소년단 병역 이행 계획 안내 (RM, 지민, V, 정국) (+ENG/JPN/CHN)https://t.co/6y57rIwIoW — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 22, 2023

RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are the last four members who have yet to enlist for military service. The process began in December 2022 with Jin, followed by J-hope in April 2023 and Suga in September 2023.

South Korean men are required to enlist in the military by the age of 28 for at least 21 months of service. Though, due to the Order of Cultural Merit awarded to BTS by former president Moon Jae-In in 2018, the members of BTS have been allowed to enlist at 30 instead.

Big Hit Music’s new announcement clears the way for BTS to reunite in 2025. The label shared in September 2023 that it is planning for a ” full group promotional period for BTS in 2025″, after the boyband renewed their contracts with the agency.

In other BTS news, the boyband and Disney+ have announced BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, a brand-new 10-epiode docu-series that will ““take audiences on an in-depth journey across the band’s 10-year career”.