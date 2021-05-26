BTS’ RM, Mod Sun and more revealed as contributors to TXT’s comeback

The recently unveiled tracklist for Tomorrow by Together’s (also known as TXT) forthcoming album ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’ has named notable singer-songwriters as contributors of the album, including BTS’ RM and Mod Sun among others.

The tracklist was posted via the boyband’s official Twitter, listing a total of eight songs as part of TXT’s second studio album since ‘The Dream Chapter: Magic’. The album highlights ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’ as its title track, for which BTS leader RM has been credited as a lyricist for alongside American singer-songwriter Mod Sun as well as other HYBE producers such as Slow Rabbit and “Hitman” Bang. This is not RM’s first time aiding in songwriting and production processes, having been credited as a writer on popular BTS tracks such as ‘The Untold Truth’ and ‘Spring Day’.

The B-side tracks off ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’ include an extensive roster of both global and Korean industry frontrunners. Western singer-songwriters Olly Murs, Ashnikko and Alex Hope are some of the internationally-acclaimed artists that have songwriting and production credits on the group’s forthcoming release. South Korean singer Stella Jang was also spotted in the tracklist as a contributor.

The members of Tomorrow x Together themselves – Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Huening Kai and Beomgyu – have also participated in the album’s creation and are credited as contributing writers and producers on a number of B-sides off the album. With its impressive credentials, the album and its accompanying title track visuals are expected to be released on May 31.

‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’ marks a new beginning for the quintet, having just completed their ‘Dream Trilogy’ with the release of the final instalment titled ‘The Dream Chapter: Eternity’ in May 2019. The five-member group had also dropped their first Japanese-language album ‘Still Dreaming’ earlier this January, featuring original Japanese songs such as ‘Everlasting Shine’ and ‘Force’.