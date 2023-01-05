BTS’ RM reacts to Korean media coverage of his personal visit to Buddhist temple: “Didn’t expect an article”

BTS‘ RM has called out media coverage of a personal visit he made to a prominent South Korean Buddhist temple, which shared details of discussions he had with the chief monk.

Earlier today (January 5), several Korean media outlets published reports regarding the K-pop idol’s visit to the Hwaeomsa Temple on Mt. Jirisan. Though RM had shared several photos of his visit to his own public Instagram page, these reports included anecdotes and quotes from the temple’s own chief monk. According to these reports, the monk spent some time speaking to RM regarding personal matters during his visit.

The articles made public RM’s annual donation of 500 bags a year to the Good World Charity Bank for kindergarten students in San Pedro, Philippines. The Good World Charity Bank is a children’s relief organisation founded by Venerable Deokmun, who also serves as the head of the temple. These reports also publicised personal conversations RM shared with Venerable Deokmun regarding his impending military enlistment.

Advertisement

A few hours after the reports surfaced, RM took to Instagram Stories, uploading a screenshot of one article and writing, per Koreaboo’s translations: “I was grateful for the time spent there, but didn’t expect an article about it…”

In the next two stories, the singer-rapper wrote: “Next time, I’ll make a quiet visit to a different temple”, before posting a hashtag: “#lowkeymustbelowkey”. RM has since deleted his own posts of the Hwaeomsa Temple.

Last month, RM made his official solo debut with the release of ‘Indigo’, a nine-track record written entirely by the idol himself. Production on the record was handled by long-time BTS collaborator Pdogg, john eun, HONNE, eAeon, among others. ‘Indigo’ also features several collaborative tracks, namely ‘Yun’ with Erykah Badu, ‘Still Live’ with Anderson .Paak, ‘All Day’ with Tablo of Epik High, ‘Hectic’ with Colde, and ‘Closer’ with Mahalia and Paul Blanco.

Advertisement

RM was the third BTS member to release a solo project in 2022. Prior to the release of ‘Indigo’, members J-Hope and Jin released solo projects ‘Jack In The Box’ and ‘The Astronaut’, respectively.