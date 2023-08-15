BTS’ RM says the boyband will “be back for sure” in 2025

South Korean musician RM has stated that boyband BTS will make their long-awaited return in 2025.

Over the weekend on August 12, BTS’ RM hosted a livestream on the fan community platform Weverse where he opened up about the boyband’s plans for the future. Notably, BTS have been on an extended break since mid-2022 to “explore some solo projects”.

During the livestream, RM spoke about how he recently spoke to Suga about the latter’s world tour and what he had learned from that experience. “He told me that there were a great number of ARMY across the globe wanting the seven of us to reunite and perform again,” RM said, per SBS Star.

Advertisement

RM then acknowledged that the members of BTS are “all doing solo stuff right now”, with some also currently serving their mandatory military service. “But as I’m working on my solo project, I keep thinking this way: ‘This is like a vacation’,” he added.

“What I mean by that is that it’s a kind of vacation that we, BTS and ARMY, need to take to successfully come back as a whole. So, I believe all our solo activities are important trips for our next chapter, and they’re also trips which we must go on in order to safely come back home,” RM continued.

The BTS member then stated that the boyband “[will] be back for sure”, adding: “We’ll be joining together again. And that will be in 2025.”

Meanwhile, RM recently made a surprise appearance at Suga’s solo concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, where he performed an unreleased solo track.