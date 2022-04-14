BTS’ RM teases new solo music, says it’ll be out “within this year”

BTS‘ RM has revealed that he has plans to release new solo music this year.

The K-pop idol hosted a V Live livestream session on April 9, following the second night of the boyband’s ongoing residency in Las Vegas, during which he teased the arrival of new music from both himself as a soloist and BTS in the coming year.

“About the new playlist [mixtape], I’m getting ready and I’m working on it,” RM said, in what seems to be a reference to a new solo album from the rapper. “I’m inviting really interesting and unexpected people to my album.”

Later during the livestream, RM read out a comment left by a fan who asked if they will be dropping a “new song” this year. “You bet,” he briefly and cryptically responded, however, he did not specify whether this new song will be a solo or BTS endeavour.

Later on during the live session, RM circled back to music and shared that he has been working on something new. “I have no idea when the next song will be out, but I’m trying hard to release it within this year,” he revealed. “I want to do well.”

The rapper then added that he will be collaborating with “various people in a new and unexpected way” for the project. “It’s going well. I believe it’ll be cool, I believe I’m making many good songs. I have a high standard,” he added.

BTS have completed the first two shows of their four-night Las Vegas residency at the Allegiant Stadium for the ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concerts, during which they shared their thoughts on their recent loss at the Grammys 2022.

“The record, the title, the accomplishments, the trophies. They’re real important, but that wasn’t the first thing – the first reason – why we started all these things,” RM said. “I love you, and let the haters hate and let the lovers love. I love you so much.”