BTS’ RM announces forthcoming vinyl release of debut studio album ‘Indigo’

BTS member RM‘s debut solo studio album ‘Indigo’ – which was released on CD and streaming platforms last month – will arrive on vinyl later this year.

Pre-orders for the vinyl edition of ‘Indigo’ went on sale earlier today (January 9), and copies are expected to start shipping in May of this year. Each edition will contain one vinyl LP containing ‘Indigo’ along with a booklet, lyric poster, instant photo, photo card and more.

In a message from label Big Hit Music announcing the forthcoming vinyl release, they explained that the exact release date may vary by country and region, due to “vinyl records [taking] a substantial amount of time for production”.

‘Indigo’ was released on December 2 and marked RM’s third solo release following a pair of mixtapes: 2015’s eponymous ‘RM’ and 2018’s ‘Mono’. The 10-track album featured guest appearances from the likes of Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Tablo of Epik High, Mahalia and more.

NME praised ‘Indigo’ for “focusing on building its own inimitable world” rather than following “current trends and sounds most likely to score a hit” in a five-star review upon its release.

“It’s too early to tell if the record will help the BTS leader achieve his goal of creating something truly timeless but, in this moment, ‘Indigo’ feels like a masterpiece with the potential to be remembered as a classic”.

Following the release of ‘Indigo’ last month, RM launched the record with an intimate concert at Rolling Hall in Seoul, with only 200 fans permitted to attend, and fan photography and filming not allowed. The performance was later released as an hour-long concert film. “This was my dream concert hall,” RM says at the beginning of the film. “Finally.”

The same month, RM also shared another live video in which he performs several ‘Indigo’ tracks at the Dia Beacon museum in New York City, including ‘Wild Flower’ and Anderson .Paak collaboration ‘Still Life’.