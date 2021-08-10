BTS, SB19, Ben&Ben, Olivia Rodrigo and more win big at MYX Awards 2021

This year’s edition of the annual MYX Awards concluded with high-profile wins for international acts BTS and Olivia Rodrigo, as well as Filipino acts such as SB19, Ben&Ben, and more.

The MYX Awards 2021 took place on Saturday (August 7), and its winners were decided by fan votes (60 per cent) and artists’ polls (40 per cent). This year’s International Video Of The Year was awarded to K-pop titans BTS for ‘Dynamite’, while Olivia Rodrigo was given the Global Achievement Award.

P-pop group SB19 walked away as the biggest winner of the night, winning the trophies for Artist Of The Year, and Song and Music Video Of The Year for ‘Alab’. They were also awarded the Kumu Audience Choice Award.

Advertisement

Indie folk-pop outfit Ben&Ben meanwhile clinched two awards: Mellow Video Of The Year for ‘Sa Susunod na Haban Buhay’ and Collaboration Of The Year for ‘Paalam’ with Moira Dela Torre.

On the other hand, rising rapper-singer Matthaios – who released his debut EP last Friday (August 6) – claimed the New Artist Of The Year award, while the MYX Magma Award was awarded to iconic folk-rock band Asin. Nadine Lustre was also given the Special Achievement Award for her ‘Wildest Dreams’ visual album.

On the performance side of things, this year’s ceremony saw special sets from the likes of SB19, Ben&Ben, Leanne & Naara, BGYO, Kiana V, Pink Sweat$, Inigo Pascual, Alec Benjamin, Ebe Dancel and more.

Check out some of the performances below.

Advertisement

Here are the winners of the MYX Awards 2021:

Artist Of The Year

Ben&Ben

MNL48

Moira dela Torre

Nadine Lustre

SB19 — WINNER

Music Video Of The Year

SB19 – ‘Alab’ — WINNER

IV of Spades – ‘Ang Pinagmulan’

MNL48 – ‘River’

Ben&Ben – ‘Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay’

Nadine Lustre feat. Massiah – ‘White Rabbit’

Song Of The Year

SB19 – ‘Alab’ — WINNER

Matthaios – ‘Catriona’

Ben&Ben – ‘Lifetime’

Juan and Kyle – ‘Marikit’

Moira dela Torre – ‘Paubaya’

New Artist Of The Year

Maine Mendoza

Matthaios — WINNER

Michael Dutchi Libranda

Michael Pacquiao

Miguel Odron

Global Achievement Award

Olivia Rodrigo — WINNER

Special Achievement Award

Nadine Lustre — WINNER

International Video Of The Year

Taylor Swift – ‘Cardigan’

BTS – ‘Dynamite’ — WINNER

Lady Gaga and Arianda Grande – ‘Rain on Me’

Harry Styles – ‘Watermelon Sugar’

Justin Bieber – ‘Yummy’

Collaboration Of The Year

Julie Anne San Jose and Rico Blanco – ‘Isang Gabi’

Moira dela Torre and Ben&Ben – ‘Paalam’ — WINNER

Parokya ni Edgar, Gloc-9, and Shanti Dope – ‘Pati Pato’

Juan Karlos feat. Gloc-9 – ‘Sampaguita’

Darren Espanto and Jayda – ‘Sana Tayo Na’

Mellow Video of the Year

Inigo Pascual – ‘Balang Araw’

Moira dela Torre – ‘Patawad’

Ben&Ben – ‘Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay’ — WINNER

Kiana V – ‘Safe Place’

Darren Espanto – ‘Sasagipin Kita’

Rock Video Of The Year

IV of Spades – ‘Ang Pinagmulan’

Zild – ‘Dila’

Juan Karlos – ‘Kalawakan’

COLN feat. Dale Jairus – ‘Lakas’ — WINNER

Mayonnaise feat. I Belong to the Zoo – ‘Pahirapan’

R&B/Hip-Hop Video Of The Year

Assembly Generals – ‘Kulog’

Michael Pacquiao – ‘Love’ — WINNER

Delinquent Society – ‘Muddy Waters’

Manila Grey – ‘Night Code’

Shanti Dope feat. DJ Buddah – ‘Teknik’

Kumu Streamer Of The Year

Jex De Castro — WINNER

Sofronio Vasquez III

Dani Ozaraga

Christian Bayaha

Mark Michael Garcia

Kumu Audience Choice

Ben&Ben

Moira Dela Torre

MNL48

Nadine Lustre

SB19 — WINNER

MYX Magma Award

Asin — WINNER