BTS, SEVENTEEN, aespa and more win big at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards

BTS, SEVENTEEN and aespa were among some of the biggest winners at last night’s (December 2) Asia Artist Awards held in Seoul.
The awards were held in person for the first time since 2019 at the KBS Arena Hall in Seoul, South Korea, and was hosted by SUPER JUNIOR‘s Leeteuk as well as IVE’s Jang Won-young.
There were nine grand prizes (referred to as daesangs) awarded this year, of which BTS took home the award for Song Of The Year for ‘Butter’. Other notable grand prizes for music were also awarded to SEVENTEEN for Singer Of The Year, NCT 127 for Album Of The Year and aespa for Stage Of The Year.
Meanwhile, Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) had taken home the grand prize for Actor Of The Year, while the TV Actor Of The Year and Film Actor Of The Year prizes were awarded to Lee Seung-gi (Mouse) and Yoo Ah-in (#Alive, Voice Of Silence) respectively.
Aside from their grand prize, SEVENTEEN had also taken home the AAA Fabulous award for the singer category, with member Woozi also bagging the Best Producer award. Meanwhile aespa had also taken home the Best New Artist award for the singer category, alongside ENHYPEN, as well as the AAA Hot Trend award.
See the full list of 2021 Asia Artist Awards winners below:
Song of the Year: ‘Butter’ (BTS)
Actor of the Year: Lee Jung-jae
TV Actor of the Year: Lee Seung-gi
Film Actor of the Year: Yoo Ah-in
Album of the Year: NCT 127
Trot of the Year: Lim Young-woong
Performance of the Year: Stray Kids
Singer of the Year: SEVENTEEN
Stage of the Year: aespa
Best New Artist (Singer): ENHYPEN, aespa
Best New Artist (Actor): Lee Do-hyun
AAA Focus (Singer): DKB, KINGDOM, BLITZERS
AAA Focus (Actor): NCT’s Doyoung, Park Gun-il
AAA Potential (Singer): AleXa, T1419
AAA Potential (Actor): NU’EST’s Minhyun
AAA New Wave (Singer): STAYC, Weekly
AAA New Wave (Actor): Na In-woo
RET Popularity Award (Singer): Lim Young-woong, EXO, TWICE, CL
RET Popularity Award (Actor): Song Ji-hyo, Kim Seon-ho
U+ Idol Live Popularity Award (Singer): BTS, BLACKPINK, Lim Young-woong, IU
U+ Idol Live Popularity Award (Actor): Jung Ho-yeon, Kim Seon-ho
AAA Best OST: Lim Young-woong (‘Love Always Run Away’ from Young Lady and Gentleman)
AAA Best Producer: SEVENTEEN’s Woozi
AAA Best Creator: Brave Brothers
AAA Best Music Video: EVERGLOW
AAA Icon (Singer): WOODZ (Cho Seung-youn)
AAA Icon (Actor): Ryu Kyung-soo
AAA Hot Trend (Singer): Brave Girls, aespa
AAA Hot Trend (Actor): Lee Jung-jae
AAA Best Emotive (Singer): WJSN CHOCOME, Kwon Eun-bi
AAA Best Emotive (Actor): ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga-young
AAA Asia Celebrity (Singer): GOT7’s BamBam, THE BOYZ
AAA Asia Celebrity (Actor): Yoo Ah-in, Vachirawit Chivaaree, Metawin Opas-iamkajorn
AAA Best Choice (Singer): PENTAGON, MOMOLAND, Golden Child
AAA Best Choice (Actor): Lee Jun-young (U-KISS), Joo Suk-tae
AAA Scene Stealer: Cha Ji-yeon
AAA Best Acting Award: Girls’ Generation’s Yuri, Sung Hoon, Kitamura Takumi
AAA Best Musician: Kang Daniel, ITZY, ASTRO, Wonho, THE BOYZ
AAA Best Actor: Park Joo-mi, Heo Sung-tae, Kim Joo Ryoung
AAA Fabulous (Singer): SEVENTEEN
AAA Fabulous (Actor): Lee Jung-jae
AAA Best Achievement: NU’EST
AAA Best Artist (Singer): BamBam, ENHYPEN, Brave Girls
AAA Best Artist (Actor): Jeon Yeo-been, Han So-hee
History of Songs Award: Sandaime J Soul Brothers from EXILE TRIBE
The night also featured performances from SEVENTEEN, aespa, STAYC, Stray Kids, THE BOYZ, ITZY and more.