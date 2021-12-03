BTS, SEVENTEEN, aespa and more win big at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards

BTS, SEVENTEEN and aespa were among some of the biggest winners at last night’s (December 2) Asia Artist Awards held in Seoul.

The awards were held in person for the first time since 2019 at the KBS Arena Hall in Seoul, South Korea, and was hosted by SUPER JUNIOR‘s Leeteuk as well as IVE’s Jang Won-young.

There were nine grand prizes (referred to as daesangs) awarded this year, of which BTS took home the award for Song Of The Year for ‘Butter’. Other notable grand prizes for music were also awarded to SEVENTEEN for Singer Of The Year, NCT 127 for Album Of The Year and aespa for Stage Of The Year.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) had taken home the grand prize for Actor Of The Year, while the TV Actor Of The Year and Film Actor Of The Year prizes were awarded to Lee Seung-gi (Mouse) and Yoo Ah-in (#Alive, Voice Of Silence) respectively.

Aside from their grand prize, SEVENTEEN had also taken home the AAA Fabulous award for the singer category, with member Woozi also bagging the Best Producer award. Meanwhile aespa had also taken home the Best New Artist award for the singer category, alongside ENHYPEN, as well as the AAA Hot Trend award.

See the full list of 2021 Asia Artist Awards winners below:

Song of the Year: ‘Butter’ (BTS)

Actor of the Year: Lee Jung-jae

TV Actor of the Year: Lee Seung-gi

Film Actor of the Year: Yoo Ah-in

Album of the Year: NCT 127

Trot of the Year: Lim Young-woong

Performance of the Year: Stray Kids

Singer of the Year: SEVENTEEN

Stage of the Year: aespa

Best New Artist (Singer): ENHYPEN, aespa

Best New Artist (Actor): Lee Do-hyun

AAA Focus (Singer): DKB, KINGDOM, BLITZERS

AAA Focus (Actor): NCT’s Doyoung, Park Gun-il

AAA Potential (Singer): AleXa, T1419

AAA Potential (Actor): NU’EST’s Minhyun

AAA New Wave (Singer): STAYC, Weekly

AAA New Wave (Actor): Na In-woo

RET Popularity Award (Singer): Lim Young-woong, EXO, TWICE, CL

RET Popularity Award (Actor): Song Ji-hyo, Kim Seon-ho

U+ Idol Live Popularity Award (Singer): BTS, BLACKPINK, Lim Young-woong, IU

U+ Idol Live Popularity Award (Actor): Jung Ho-yeon, Kim Seon-ho

AAA Best OST: Lim Young-woong (‘Love Always Run Away’ from Young Lady and Gentleman)

AAA Best Producer: SEVENTEEN’s Woozi

AAA Best Creator: Brave Brothers

AAA Best Music Video: EVERGLOW

AAA Icon (Singer): WOODZ (Cho Seung-youn)

AAA Icon (Actor): Ryu Kyung-soo

AAA Hot Trend (Singer): Brave Girls, aespa

AAA Hot Trend (Actor): Lee Jung-jae

AAA Best Emotive (Singer): WJSN CHOCOME, Kwon Eun-bi

AAA Best Emotive (Actor): ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga-young

AAA Asia Celebrity (Singer): GOT7’s BamBam, THE BOYZ

AAA Asia Celebrity (Actor): Yoo Ah-in, Vachirawit Chivaaree, Metawin Opas-iamkajorn

AAA Best Choice (Singer): PENTAGON, MOMOLAND, Golden Child

AAA Best Choice (Actor): Lee Jun-young (U-KISS), Joo Suk-tae

AAA Scene Stealer: Cha Ji-yeon

AAA Best Acting Award: Girls’ Generation’s Yuri, Sung Hoon, Kitamura Takumi

AAA Best Musician: Kang Daniel, ITZY, ASTRO, Wonho, THE BOYZ

AAA Best Actor: Park Joo-mi, Heo Sung-tae, Kim Joo Ryoung

AAA Fabulous (Singer): SEVENTEEN

AAA Fabulous (Actor): Lee Jung-jae

AAA Best Achievement: NU’EST

AAA Best Artist (Singer): BamBam, ENHYPEN, Brave Girls

AAA Best Artist (Actor): Jeon Yeo-been, Han So-hee

History of Songs Award: Sandaime J Soul Brothers from EXILE TRIBE

The night also featured performances from SEVENTEEN, aespa, STAYC, Stray Kids, THE BOYZ, ITZY and more.