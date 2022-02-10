BTS and SEVENTEEN’s ‘In The Soop’ pop-up store is coming to Singapore

A pop-up store for both seasons of BTS and SEVENTEEN‘s reality series In The Soop is set to arrive in Singapore.

MorningKall announced on February 8 that an official pop-up store based on the hit reality series, with seasons starring each K-pop group, would be coming to Singapore from February 11 to May 8. The store was first launched in Seoul, South Korea last year.

[IN THE SOOP POP-UP in SINGAPORE] Something exciting is coming soon! Are you ready?

Meanwhile, read through our notice while anticipating. 📆 11 Feb – 8 May 2022

📆 11 Feb – 8 May 2022
📍 Suntec City, North Wing, #01-476/482

The forthcoming pop-up will feature In The Soop-themed merchandise ranging from apparel to houseware for both BTS and SEVENTEEN. The store is set to be located in Suntec City’s North Wing at units #01-476/482 and will be open from 10am to 10pm daily.

The ongoing global series of In The Soop pop-ups are the latest in a series of other BTS-themed pop-up stores across the region, including the ‘Map Of The Soul’, ‘Space Of BTS’ and ‘Permission To Dance’ stores.

Meanwhile, the upcoming In The Soop store will be SEVENTEEN’s first-ever global merchandise pop-up.

In other BTS news, the seven-piece recently partnered with Samsung on the tech company’s brand-new sustainability initiative titled ‘Galaxy for the Planet’, in light of a newly-launched series of Galaxy devices made with “repurposed ocean-bound discarded fishing nets”.

Samsung pledged to “[address] ocean plastic pollution in a way that will positively impact not only the environment but also the lives of all Galaxy users”. It also added that this “marks a notable achievement in the company’s journey to deliver tangible environmental actions and protect the planet for generations to come”.