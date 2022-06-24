BTS and SEVENTEEN’s ‘In The Soop’ pop-up store is making a stop in Manila

A pop-up store for both seasons of BTS and SEVENTEEN‘s reality series In The Soop is set to make a stop in Manila.

MorningKall took to social media earlier today (June 24) to announce that an official pop-up store based on the hit reality series starring each K-pop boyband would be arriving in the Filipino capital city of Manila soon.

The forthcoming pop-up will feature In The Soop-themed merchandise ranging from apparel to houseware for both BTS and SEVENTEEN. The store is set to be located in the Lower Ground Floor of SM Mall of Asia’s South Wing. More details are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

[IN THE SOOP POP-UP in METRO MANILA] Something new is coming very soon! It’s time to get excited about IN THE SOOP POP-UP in METRO MANILA! Are you guys ready? 📍 Lower Ground Floor, South Wing, SM Mall of Asia#In_the_SOOP #In_the_SOOP_POPUP #BTS #SEVENTEEN pic.twitter.com/0SS7WO6msk — morningKall (@morningKall) June 24, 2022

First launched in Seoul, South Korean last year, the In The Soop pop-up has since made its way to Singapore earlier this year from February to May, with an ongoing store currently open in Malaysia till August.

There have also been past runs of other BTS-themed pop-up stores across the region in recent years, including the ‘Map Of The Soul’, ‘Space Of BTS’ and ‘Permission To Dance’ stores. Meanwhile, the upcoming In The Soop store has been SEVENTEEN’s first-ever global merchandise pop-up.

In other news, BTS’ new anthology album ‘Proof’, which was led by ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’, has earned the group their sixth Number One on the Billboard 200. The 48-track compilation debuted at the top of the chart for the week ending June 16, with 314,000 equivalent album units sold in the US.

Meanwhile, the 13-member boyband returned with their fourth studio album ‘Face The Sun’ last month, along with a fierce new music video for its lead single ‘Hot’. The release had marked SEVENTEEN’s first domestic release of 2022, arriving over half a year after their October 2021 mini-album ‘Attacca’.