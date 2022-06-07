BTS share first teaser for ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment In Life)’

BTS have shared the first teaser for their new single and video ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment In Life)’.

The track will feature on the band’s upcoming anthology album ‘Proof’, which arrives on Friday (June 10).

In the teaser, the seven members of the Korean group are seen in individual scenes in a desert-like setting. Singer V stands holding a rose and looking off into the distance, while rapper Suga is standing on top of a cabinet in front of a sand dune.

At the end of the clip, singer Jungkook holds his hand up to his face as if holding a telescope, while he sings over the visuals: “You and I, best moment is yet to come.” Watch the teaser below now.

Last weekend (June 5), Charlie Puth seemed to let slip that he will soon be releasing a collaboration with BTS. At the iHeartRadio Wango Tango concert, the singer was told that fans were looking forward to the two acts teaming up on a track. “I heard that too, and everybody in my camp doesn’t know the day it comes out,” he responded.

He added: “We legitimately have no idea of the day it comes out. We do, but like we just figured it out.”

Meanwhile, yesterday (June 6), BTS announced a live event to mark the release of ‘Proof’ and their ninth anniversary. The ‘Proof’ Live event will stream on the band’s YouTube channel on Monday (June 13) at 9pm KST (1pm BST). It is currently unclear how long BTS will perform on the stream, how long it will last and what format it will take.

Last week, BTS attended The White House to meet with President Biden to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and representation during AANHPI heritage month in the US. The seven-piece addressed members of the press at a White House press briefing before meeting with Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris.