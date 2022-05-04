BTS share release date and track details for new anthology album ‘Proof’

BTS have revealed the details for their next album, ‘Proof’. View the teaser video for their new anthology record below.

The upcoming album was first teased at the last of the band’s recent four-night sold-out Las Vegas residency, when a date of “2022.06.10” – June 10 – came up on screen at the end of the show, alongside the tagline: “We are bulletproof.”

According to BTS’ label Big Hit, the three-CD collection will feature three new tracks alongside songs from the band’s discography.

“After ceaselessly springing forward since 2013, BTS is celebrating their ninth anniversary this coming June,” a statement on BTS’ Weverse fan community said.

“The BTS anthology that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their past endeavours.”

The statement went on to add that ‘Proof’ would “reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members of the past, present and future of BTS”.

Pre-order for the anthology begins tomorrow (May 5).

The K-pop behemoth’s last studio album was 2020’s ‘BE‘. Since then, BTS has released multiple singles, including ‘My Universe’ with Coldplay, ‘Permission To Dance’, and their Grammy-nominated track, ‘Butter’.

In a four-star review of the deluxe album, NME’s Rhian Daly called it “the most accurate musical encapsulation of the rollercoaster that is pandemic life so far; one minute brimming with joy, the next listless and miserable, another swinging slowly back to a neutral baseline.”

Daly added: “Much of ‘BE’ finds the band trying to find something to cling onto, clutching at small moments of happiness wherever it can find them”

Meanwhile, K-pop icon Psy recently credited BTS with having achieved the “unfulfilled dreams” of his 2012 hit single ‘Gangnam Style’.

Psy became the highest-charting Korean pop act on the Billboard Hot 100 with the track peaking at Number Two. Since then, only BTS have gone on to best his record, hitting Number One six times since 2020.

“If they continue like this, though they’re not doing music for the sake of raising national prestige, I think they’re giving [Korea] a lot of proud moments,” Psy said during a press conference. “I feel very proud that I had a role in being that trigger. BTS have thanked me for that part several times, so I’m proud of it.”