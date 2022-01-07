BTS sold almost three million physical copies of ‘Butter’ in 2021

K-pop powerhouses BTS have sold nearly three million physical copies of their single ‘Butter’ in 2021, becoming the top-selling record in South Korea for that year.

Earlier today (January 7), the Gaon Music Chart – the South Korean equivalent of the Billboard charts – published its year-end Album Chart for 2021, detailing the best-selling physical releases for that year. BTS clinched the Number One spot with ‘Butter’, which sold nearly three million copies sold in South Korea alone.

Elsewhere in the top five were three releases from SM Entertainment‘s NCT and its various sub-united. NCT 127‘s ‘Sticker’ came at Number Two with approximately 2.4million copies sold, while NCT Dream‘s ‘Hot Sauce’ was Number Three with nearly 2.1million in sales. Meanwhile, the NCT 2021 ‘Universe’ album was Number Five, selling about 1.6million copies its November release.

Rounding out the top five was SEVENTEEN with their ninth mini-album, ‘Attacca’. The project come in at Number Four on the chart, and has managed to sell just over 2.05million copies.

Other notable appearances on the chart include EXO‘s ‘Don’t Fight The Feeling’ (Number Seven with 1.32million), Stray Kids‘ ‘NOEASY’ (Number Eight with 1.3million) and ENHYPEN‘s ‘Dimension : Dilemma’ (Number Nine with 1.2million). Meanwhile, the highest charting female act was TWICE, coming in at Number 19 for ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=˂3’ with 0.71million.

In related news, IU’s ‘Celebrity’ has emerged as the most popular song of 2021 in South Korea, according to the year-end Digital Chart. ‘Celebrity’, which has a score of over 888million, is only one of two IU releases to have made it to the chart’s Top Five, after is ‘Lilac’ at Number Four with a score of nearly 702million.