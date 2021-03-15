BTS gave their first solo performance at the Grammys 2021 tonight (March 14) – scroll down the page to watch their performance now.

The Grammys 2021 took place in Los Angeles with Beyoncé taking home the most awards of the night, followed by Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish.

BTS previously performed at the Grammys last year with Lil Nas X on his ‘Old Town Road’ stage.

Filmed in South Korea, the band performed ‘Dynamite’, on a set that recreated the Grammys stage. The seven-piece group then danced through a building until they were on its rooftop, overlooking Seoul. The performance also saw rapper Suga return to the choreography after he had surgery on his shoulder late last year.

Watch BTS’ Grammys 2021 performance below now.

LOOK: BTS performs its smash-hit song "Dynamite" at the #Grammys. pic.twitter.com/4f2vIIg8HD — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) March 15, 2021

It followed their performance at the pre-Grammys MusiCares event on Friday (March 12), which saw Jungkook take on drumming duties for ‘Dynamite’.

BTS were nominated in one of the main categories for the first time this year, with ‘Dynamite’ up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The award was eventually given to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for ‘Rain On Me’.

At the premiere ceremony, which was livestreamed ahead of the main event, Poppy performed a new song called ‘Eat’, while Burna Boy closed out the first portion with a medley of ‘Level Up’, ‘Onyeka’, and ‘Ye’.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles opened the main ceremony with a performance of ‘Watermelon Sugar’. Other performers due to appear tonight include Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Haim, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Dua Lipa, Cardi B and more.

Winners on the night included Blue Ivy Carter, who picked up her first Grammy award as her mum Beyoncé took home the trophy for Best Music Video for ‘Brown Skin Girl’. Beyoncé has also broken the record for most Grammy wins for a female artist or any singer, male or female. She now has 28 Grammys.

You can catch up with all the Grammys 2021 winners here.