BTS’ Suga announces debut solo album as Agust D

Suga of K-pop boyband BTS has announced his debut solo album under his alias Agust D.

Big Hit confirmed in a tweet today that the album will be called ‘D-Day’ and is set to land on April 21 at 1pm Korean time and at midnight Eastern time.

Solo music from Suga had been anticipated for some time following BTS’ hiatus. He had already announced back in February that he will be the first member of BTS to go on a solo world tour. From April to June, the K-pop idol will embark on the Agust D Tour, performing 11 concerts across the US and Asia, with the final show set for 25 June in Seoul, South Korea.

Ticketmaster cancelled successive ticket sales for the US leg of the tour after “extremely high demand” in first ARMY members pre-sale.

In March, reports emerged that Suga had been working on his second collaboration with soloist IU, who he had previously teamed up with on the 2020 track ‘eight’. Big Hit, however, said that it is currently “difficult to confirm” whether or not Suga and IU are working together on new music.

Suga is set to appear in a Disney+ documentary, Suga: Road to D-Day, which follows the K-pop idol as he travels across the world to cities such as Tokyo, Las Vegas, San Francisco and more. A teaser for the documentary was released on Friday (March 31).

According to a Disney+ press release, Suga: Road to D-Day will follow Suga on a “musical journey” as he travels the world “in search of inspiration in the form of new sounds and experiences”.

“Travelling the world with nothing but open ears and a willingness to explore and learn from new musical genres, Suga: Road to D-Day will showcase Suga and his impressive skillset, giving viewers an intimate look into the life of one of the world’s biggest stars,” the press release stated.

Meanwhile, Suga is set to enlist in the South Korean military within the next year. He will reportedly be a social service agent instead of an active-duty soldier, though Big Hit Music said it “cannot confirm information on their personal matters”.