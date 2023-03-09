BTS’ Suga makes donation to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

BTS member Suga has donated ₩1,000,000 (roughly US$76,000) to aid earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

Suga’s donation “for emergency relief in Turkey and Syria” was revealed by non-governmental organization Save The Children today (March 9), which is also the K-pop idol’s birthday, in a statement to South Korean media outlet OSEN.

“So many children and families have suffered great damage from this earthquake,” Suga said, according to OSEN, as translated by Soompi. “I send my condolences to the survivors and victims.”

Advertisement

“I hope that this becomes at least a bit of help to children affected by the earthquake and hope this [donation] is used to provide relief goods for children,” he added. Save The Children says Suga’s donation will be used to purchase blankets, mattresses and other relief supplies for the earthquake-stricken region, per The Korea Herald.

Suga’s donation to Save The Children is the latest in philanthropic act by the K-pop idol. In previous years, the rapper also donated to the Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association, child cancer patients at the Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital, the Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation and more.

Suga is also the latest musician to lend their support to Turkey and Syria earthquake relief. Last month, AJ Tracey launched a limited edition t-shirt, the proceeds of which went to the charity Islamic Relief.

Meanwhile, The WAEVE, The Big Pink and more held a special charity gig to raise money for those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The show was organised by Choose Love, and also featured DJs Nadine Shah and Swim Deep, among others.

Popular music festival Glastonbury had also offered fans a chance to score tickets to this year’s event via a prize draw, in order to raise money to aid the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal.