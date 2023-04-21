Watch Suga of BTS’ thrilling music video for ‘Haegeum’

South Korean musician Suga from K-pop boyband BTS has released his first studio album, ‘D-Day’.

The record was released today (April 21), alongside a music video for lead single ‘Haegeum’. The thrilling clip follows two versions of Suga – one a cop, the other a gangster – as they prepare to face off against one another.

“This song’s a haegeum, get on board now / The lively rhythm, perhaps this could be a new kind of haegeum,” he raps on the song’s chorus, in reference to the traditional Korean string instrument haegeum.

Suga’s new studio album ‘D-Day’ also featured collaborations with his BTS bandmate J-hope on ‘HUH?!’, as well as Woosung of The Rose and late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto on ‘Snooze’. In addition, the record also includes the pre-release song ‘People Pt. 2’ with IU.

‘D-Day’ marks the final part of a trilogy of releases under his Agust D moniker, following 2016’s ‘Agust D’ and 2020’s ‘D-2’ mixtapes. The album also arrives while BTS are on a temporary break to pursue Indvidual projects.

Today, Suga will also release his upcoming Disney+ documentary, Suga: Road to D-Day. According to a Disney+ press release, the film will chronicle the K-pop idol on a “musical journey” across the world “in search of inspiration in the form of new sounds and experiences”.

Suga is also set to become the first member of BTS to go on a solo world tour. The musician’s SUGA | Agust Tour ‘D-Day’ will kick off next Wednesday (April 26) at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.