BTS’ Suga says he wouldn’t re-record any of their songs: “I’d rather leave the original track as it is”

BTS rapper and producer Suga has shared that he would not want to re-record any of the group’s songs.

In the boyband’s recent ‘BTS Game Show’ video with Vanity Fair, the seven-member act played a game of ‘How Well Does BTS Know Each Other’. In the clip, each member of BTS took turns on the hot seat while the remaining six tried to predict his answer to a question.

During Suga’s turn, the rapper and producer was asked the question: “If you could re-record one song, which would it be?” BTS’ leader RM then raised his hand, confidently declaring “there are none,” to which Suga agreed.

Advertisement

“Because I think that even though we may feel regret, even that, it’s all part of the process,” explained the rapper. “For me personally, whether we remaster a song…,” he went on. “Yeah, I don’t really liked that, RM added in agreement.

The two then discussed their preference for sticking to the original versions of songs by other artists. “You can see that with songs from abroad, say, you upload a song onto SoundCloud, it goes viral, and then they re-record the song…”

“But that version is not as good!,” RM exclaimed. “It doesn’t have the same vibe as the original,” Suga agreed. “That’s why for me, I rather leave the original track as it is.”

Elsewhere in the video, dancer and rapper J-hope also revealed that he was afraid of the future. “Because we’ve gotten too big? What if we become bigger?” Suga asked. J-hope responded: “We don’t know how far we will go. The fear of the future is a fear everyone has.”

Advertisement

In a previous interview with WeVerse, member Jungkook also expressed his feelings towards BTS’ success, revealing that it “also feels like a burden”. “A huge number of people have given me recognition, so I’ve been going along thinking I have to work harder,” said the vocalist. “I think I ended up feeling weighed down.”