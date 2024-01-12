BTS’ Suga stars in Valentino’s new menswear campaign

BTS rapper Suga is the face of Valentino’s latest menswear campaign for its 2024 S/S collection, Valentino The Narratives.

In a new campaign clip released by the Italian luxury fashion house, Suga shares a glimpse of his life as a star as he is ushered into a venue surrounded by fans and press while wearing a white Valentino suit.

“The energy, individuality and story of stardom,” reads the accompanying caption. The campaign was directed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and shot by photographer Theo Wenner.

Advertisement

Per Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, Valentino’s new The Narratives campaign features moments from the idol’s life, from the music studio to the streets of Seoul, as well as his public appearances among the press and fans.

The musician was introduced as one of Valentino’s brand ambassadors called DI.VAs – standing for “Different Values” – almost a year ago. At the time, Piccilo called him a “multifaceted artist; he is an interpreter and uses his talent and his work to express himself with energy and authenticity,” per WWD.

Suga is also the face of the Maison Valentino Essentials campaign, which is dedicated to the brand’s menswear staples.

The rapper is currently serving his mandatory national service as a social service agent, having enlisted in September 2023. He had been the third member of BTS to enlist, following Jin and J-hope in December 2022 and April 2023 respectively.

“I was able to come this far thanks to you. And the time has come. I will faithfully complete my duty and come back,” he wrote to fans at the time.

Advertisement

Remaining members RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook later enlisted in December 2023. The boyband is expected to reconvene some time in 2025, after all seven members have completed their military obligations.