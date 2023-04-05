BTS’ Suga adds new Singapore, Bangkok shows to his 2023 world tour

BTS member Suga has added third shows to the Singapore and Bangkok stops of his upcoming ‘SUGA Agust D’ world tour.

Today (April 5), tour organiser Live Nation announced that the South Korean musician would be performing a third show in Singapore, after tickets for the original dates on June 17 and 18 sold out just hours after general sales started.

The new Singapore show of Suga’s ‘SUGA Agust D’ world tour will take place on Friday, June 16. Tickets are set to go on sale today at 3pm SGT via Ticketmaster Singapore, with prices ranging from SG$168 to SG$348.

Tickets for 𝐒𝐔𝐆𝐀 | 𝐀𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐃 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑 '𝐃-𝐃𝐀𝐘' 𝐈𝐍 𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐀𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐄 on 17 & 18 Jun are FULLY SOLD OUT!!😻👏🏼 We are pleased to announce a 3RD show on 16 Jun (Fri)!❤️‍🔥 Tickets go on-sale today (5 Apr) at 3PM!

🎫: https://t.co/ICE8yZDyJM pic.twitter.com/KBwz2R6qSa — Live Nation SG (@livenationsg) April 5, 2023

Advertisement

The K-pop idol’s label Big Hit Music has also since confirmed that there will be a third show for the Bangkok stop of his Asia tour on June 9. Tickets for that newly added show will go on sale at 2pm ICT at Thaiticketmajor.com.

The current dates for the Asia leg of Suga’s ‘SUGA Agust D’ 2023 world tour are:

MAY

26 – Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia Convention Exhibition

27 – Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia Convention Exhibition

28 – Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia Convention Exhibition



JUNE

02 – Yokohama, Japan, Pia Arena MM

03 – Yokohama, Japan, Pia Arena MM

04 – Yokohama, Japan, Pia Arena MM

09 – Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena – NEW

10 – Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

11 – Bangkok, Thailand, Impact Arena

16 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium – NEW

17 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

18 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

24 – Seoul, South Korea, Jamsil Indoor Stadium

25 – Seoul, South Korea, Jamsil Indoor Stadium



Earlier this week, sales started for Suga’s upcoming Singapore concerts via the ARMY membership presale. However, the tickets are already being resold by scalpers for up to four times their original price.

Advertisement

In other tour news, Girls’ Generation leader Taeyeon, girl group aespa and boyband THE BOYZ are set to perform at the upcoming ‘Ultimate Pop Universe – K-Verse’ concert in Manila, Philippines.