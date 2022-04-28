BTS’ Suga on working with Psy on ‘That That’: “I thought I was only writing the song”

BTS‘ Suga and Psy have shared their thoughts on their unexpected collaboration ‘That That’, an upcoming single from the latter’s new album.

In a 30-second promotional video, that dropped earlier today (April 28) ahead of the song’s release, both Psy and Suga shared their thoughts and experiences on how the track and the BTS member’s involvement in it came about.

“To be honest, I haven’t gotten that close with anyone I collab[orate] with, it’s because I’m not usually the type to meet up with collaborators in person,” Suga explained. “But [Psy] he wanted to see me in person.”

The BTS rapper noted that while they were working on the song, the duo “back and forth a lot”, and admitted that he never saw himself going as far as being featured on the song and appearing in the music video. “I seriously didn’t expect to be dancing with Psy. Ah… I thought I was only writing the song,” he added.

Meanwhile, Psy revealed that Suga’s involvement in the track only deepened the more the pair worked on it. “At the beginning, we met because he wanted to produce my music. Then he ended up featuring on the track,” Psy shared.

“Then he ended up learning the intense choreo[graphy]. Then he ended up starring in the music video,” he said. “Step by step, he got involved more and more deeply. Our Yoon-gi.”

‘That That’ is the title track of Psy’s upcoming ninth studio album ‘Psy 9th’, and will be released together with its accompanying video treatment on April 29 at 6pm KST.

Psy first announced that Suga would be producing ‘That That’, the title track of ‘Psy 9th’, earlier this week, through a series of teasers. However, the duo did not disclose that Suga would also be featured on the song until a separate announcement was made yesterday (April 27).