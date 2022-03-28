BTS make surprise appearance at the Oscars to show love for Disney films

K-pop juggernauts BTS recently made a surprise appearance at the Oscars 2022.

Earlier tonight (March 27 PST), the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences held the delayed the Oscars 2022 ceremony at the Dolby Theatre, where the K-pop superstars made a special appearance in a segment titled “Favourite Film Musical With BTS”. During the pre-recorded video segment, the septet where they shared some of their favourite film musical moments.

“Coco!” exclaimed Jimin, when footage of the 2017 Pixar animated film was shown. Notably, Coco had taken home the award for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Achievement In Music Written Dor Motion Pictures for the song ‘Remember Me’ at the 2018 Oscars. “It’s a real masterpiece,” commented leader RM. “I watched it three times. And I cried a lot.”

Advertisement

The other members of BTS went on to show their love for Disney and Pixar movies, with V describing their work as “unbelievable”, a sentiment that was echoed by J-Hope. meanwhile, Jin pointed out that the studios’ films “stimulate the emotions well”.

J-Hope also gave a shoutout to the 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin starring Will Smith, who went on to win Best Actor for King Richard later that night. “Shoutout to Will Smith, Aladdin!,” added RM, before the clip cut to a snippet of a musical number from the film.

On the same night, Smith confronted Chris Rock on stage, taking a swing at him after the comedian made a “joke” about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. The actor has been vocal about suffering from the autoimmune disease alopecia, sharing the effects of the condition with her followers on social media.

Advertisement

Elsewhere at the Oscars 2022, Beyoncé opened the ceremony with a performance of ‘Be Alive’ from King Richard, while Mila Kunis paid tribute to the “resilience” of the Ukrainian people.

Billie Eilish and Finneas also performed at the event, playing their Bond theme tune ‘No Time To Die’. Meanwhile, CODA’s Troy Kotsur became the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar. You can keep up with all the winners from the Oscars 2022 as they happen here.