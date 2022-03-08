BTS turn into Tamagotchi pets in new collaboration with Bandai

BTS fans will soon be able to care for their favourite boyband member on brand-new Tamagotchi devices arriving later this year.

Earlier this week, Japanese toy manufacturer Bandai announced its upcoming line of TinyTAN Tamagotchi devices, a brand-new version of its popular early-2000s handheld game, created in collaboration with BTS.

The accompanying launch video showcases the pixelated versions of each BTS member, along with a number of dance games. The gameplay appears to be fairly similar to that of the original Tamagotchi games, where players have to care for their handheld pets by playing with them and feeding them their favourite food.

According to Gamerbraves, players will be able to bring the members for a number of activities, such as dancing or going to the sauna. The new devices, which come in purple and red versions, are inspired by their songs ‘Magic Door’ and ‘Mic Drop’ respectively.

The TinyTAN Tamagotchi is available for pre-order via ToyBandai and BTS’ Japan Official Shop. They are priced at ¥2,530 (about £17), and are set to ship on September 17.

This marks BTS’ second Tamagotchi collaboration, the first being last September’s BT21 Tamagotchi device. That collaboration had featured characters from the boyband’s BT21 line, which they had personally designed.

In related news, rookie girl group STAYC recently performed an emotional cover of ‘Mikrokosmos’, a song from the boyband’s 2019 mini-album ‘Map of The Soul: Persona’. The song was part of the girl group’s appearance on the live music show Yoo Heeyeol’s Sketchbook.