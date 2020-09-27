BTS to appear on ‘The Tonight Show’ for a whole week

BTS will be performing for an entire week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, it was announced earlier this week.

Beginning Monday September 28, the special BTS Week will see the K-pop superstars appear virtually for special live performances, comedic sketches and interviews on the popular US talk show, appearing as lead guests for the Wednesday September 20 episode.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, host Jimmy Fallon said, “I’m so excited to have BTS back on the show. We just started the new season and we’re working on a lot of really exciting things.

“One thing that is important to us at The Tonight Show is showcasing talent and creatives, so what better way to kick things off than a full week with them. And this is just the start.”

As part of their brief tenure BTS bandmates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will give a special performance of their latest English-spoken single ‘Dynamite’.

The song broke several records after its August 21 arrival, notably seeing BTS become the first international and Korean band to debut at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

BTS premiered of the official music video for ‘Dynamite’, featuring previously unseen choreography, as part of Fortnite’s virtual concert series on September 25.