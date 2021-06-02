BTS clinch their fourth Billboard Hot 100 number one with ‘Butter’

K-pop megastars BTS have clinched the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their latest single, ‘Butter’.

Billboard announced on June 1 that ‘Butter’ topped the chart with over 32.2 million streams and 242,800 downloads for the week ending May 27. The feat marks the group’s fourth-ever Hot 100 number one hit, all within the span of the past nine months, following ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Life Goes On’, as well as the remix of Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685’s ‘Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)’.

‘Butter’ chart-topping position on the Hot 100 also earns BTS the achievement of having the quickest accumulation of four number one single by any act since Justin Timberlake in 2006 to 2007. Among group acts, BTS’ series of chart-topping songs is the fastest since the Jackson 5 in 1970.

Advertisement

‘Butter’ and its record-breaking figures also put the English-language single at the fourth spot on the Streaming Songs Chart and first on the Digital Song Sales Chart. The single also amassed 18.1 million radio airplay audience impressions for the week ending May 30. ‘Butter’ subsequently ranked 39th place on the Radio Songs chart, ten ranks higher than their 2020 hit ‘Dynamite’.

Aside from the Billboard charts, ‘Butter’ has also been making waves in the Guinness World Records, breaking a total of five new records that were mostly set on YouTube and Spotify. The group had also managed to sweep awards in all four categories they were nominated for at the recent 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where they also performed the single live for the first time.

BTS had shared a “hotter remix” of ‘Butter’ just last week, adding a house-flavoured twist to the original summer vibe of the track. The group’s label described the remix as “delightfully different from the original song’s bright and lively mood”.