BTS’ V makes full recovery from COVID-19

Big Hit Music has shared that BTS member V has recovered from COVID-19 and is now out of quarantine.

Earlier today (February 22), the agency shared a notice on fan community site Weverse about the health status of the 26-year-old singer. V had diagnosed with COVID-19 last week after experiencing mild respiratory symptoms.

“We would like to inform you that BTS member V has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today, February 22,” wrote Big Hit. The agency added that the singer was now fit to return to his daily activities.

Advertisement

“We would like to express our gratitude to all the fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19,” it continued. “We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the health care guidelines.”

In late December, BTS members RM, Jin and Suga all tested positive with coronavirus, while Jimin had been diagnosed with the virus in late January. All four idols had made a full recovery within a week of testing positive.

Last week, the K-pop juggernauts announced that they would be holding the South Korean leg of their ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ tour next month. The upcoming shows will mark the group’s first in-person concerts in South Korea after two and a half years, following their ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself (The Final)’ world tour in October 2019.