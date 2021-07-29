BTS’ V says his performance in ‘Butter’ MV was inspired by Billy Joel and Johnny Depp

BTS‘ V has named Billy Joel and Johnny Depp as inspirations for his performance in the music video for the group’s hit song ‘Butter’.

During a brand-new interview with Weverse Magazine, the 25-year-old singer spoke more about the artists that inspired him, singling out American singer-songwriter Billy Joel as one of them. V then went on to explain that he also draws inspiration from movies when he shoots music videos.

“For ‘Butter’, I watched a lot of teen movies and musicals,” he shared. “After that I randomly ended up seeing a video on YouTube of some scenes from an old teen movie Johnny Depp did [which turned out to be the 1990 film Cry-Baby]. The image I got from that was really intense. That’s the look I used in ‘Butter’.”

V also mentioned that he made changes to his usual vocal technique in order to match his vocals to the “teen movie” vibe of the song. “There was nothing majorly difficult about actually changing the style itself, since unlike changing your voice, you only have to change your vocal technique,” he said.

Fellow BTS member Jin previously spoke to Weverse Magazine about having “worked through” the pressure he had felt to succeed. “You could say that I cleared my mind, or that I worked through some things,” Jin said. “I’m pretty sure I am doing better than then. I’m keeping a pretty regular routine now that I’m getting accustomed to commuting life, even though my schedule is sometimes a bit erratic.”

In other BTS news, the group recently made their debut on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, where they performed a cover of Puff Daddy and Faith Evans‘ 1997 hit ‘I’ll Be Missing You’. The group also performed live versions of ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission To Dance’ during their appearance on the programme.