BTS’ V reveals the K-pop girl group that inspired his solo album ‘Layover’

South Korean singer V of boyband BTS has revealed the K-pop girl group that inspired his upcoming solo album, ‘Layover’.

BTS’ V will officially make his solo debut in September with his first studio album ‘Layover’, which will include the songs ‘Rainy Days’ and ‘Love Me Again’. The K-pop idol’s record will be led by Min Hee-jin, the CEO of NewJeans’ label ADOR.

In a new interview with W Korea, V opened up about ‘Layover’, why he decided to work with Min Hee-jin and the K-pop girl group that was the impetus for the record.

“f(x)’s ‘Pink Tape’ was a big inspiration,” V revealed. Notably, Min Hee-jin had been the creative director at SM Entertainment when f(X) released ‘Pink Tape’ in 2013. “I reached out to her the moment I recalled it.”

“I wanted to show a different side of my music compared to my past works and collaborating seemed like the best way to achieve that,” the K-pop idol added. “Our collaborative discussions were productive, encompassing every detail, and the entire collaboration process was seamless.”

V also spoke about how ‘Layover’ will be a mix of the singer’s “strengths with [his] passions”. He added: “My love for diverse genres often has me humming away. While creating this solo album, I truly discovered my vocal essence, and that’s what makes me incredibly fulfilling.”

V’s upcoming record will make him the latest member of BTS to release a solo album, joining the likes of Jimin, RM, J-hope and Suga. Meanwhile, bandmate Jungkook says he’s aiming to release his debut solo mini-album by November 2023.