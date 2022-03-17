BTS’ V reveals his solo mixtape will come out “within the year”

BTS‘ V has revealed that his long-awaited solo mixtape will be released sometime this year.

Yesterday (March 16), the BTS singer replied to a series of posts made by fans on the community app Weverse about his long-awaited solo mixtape, during which he revealed several new details about the project.

In response to one fan’s question about the unnamed mixtape’s release date, V revealed: “I’ll release it within the year,” as translated by Koreaboo. Last May, the singer told Rolling Stone that he had been “looking” to release the mixtape at the end of 2021, but the release ultimately did not materialise.

Advertisement

The update elicited reactions of surprise from BTS fans shortly after, which prompted more fans to ask V about a potential tracklist for the record. Notably, fans wondered if unreleased songs that V had previously teased on social media in past months would be officially released as part of the mixtape.

However, the singer quickly shut down those speculations, claiming that he has since “deleted” the songs he previously teased. “All the songs I uploaded are not going on the mixtape, I deleted them after uploading it,” he clarified in one post. “I apologise in advance, I don’t even remember.”

When asked if another untitled song that the vocalist had uploaded to Instagram in January would be included in the mixtape as well, V confirmed that the song has also since been deleted. “Since this is recent.. should I look for it in the trash? I wish I hadn’t emptied it,” he wrote. “[I] just hate my thumb.”

Advertisement

The BTS member originally stated in June 2020 that he was working on a mixtape with the goal of releasing it in the same year. However, he later told Rolling Stone in an interview last year that its production faced delays as the process had “turned out to be [much] harder and more complex than I imagined that it would be”.

In other news, BTS are set to perform at the 2022 Grammys, which will also feature appearances from Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo. This year’s awards show will be held at the Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3.