BTS member V tests positive for COVID-19

BTS member V has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his agency Big Hit Music.

Today (February 15), Big Hit Music confirmed that the South Korean musician was diagnosed with COVID-19 after taking a PCR test, following a sore throat. The label noted that the singer has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and is only experiencing minor symptoms.

“V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat,” Big Hit Music said in its statement, per Soompi. “He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities.”

The entertainment agency also noted that while V met with the other members of BTS on February 12, they were not in “close contact”. Additionally, none of his fellow groupmates are presenting any symptoms and have also “received negative results from the preemptive self-tests”.

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities,” Big Hit Music said.

V is the fifth member of the K-pop boyband to test positive for COVID-19. Late last month, Jimin had tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing surgery for acute appendicitis, although he has since recovered from the coronavirus.

Last December, members RM, Jin and Suga had also tested positive for COVID-19, though all three have also since recovered.

In other BTS news, leader RM recently showed his love for Epik High’s new record, ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’ with Instagram Stories of himself listening to album cuts ‘Gray So Gray’ and ‘BRB’.

Epik High member Tablo later responded to RM, quote-tweeting the screenshot, along with a message of admiration to the boyband. “Always appreciated. My love for RM and BTS also knows no bounds,” he wrote.