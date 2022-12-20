BTS announce concert film ‘BTS Yet To Come In Cinemas’

BTS‘ massive sold-out concert in Busan, South Korea in October will come to the big screen in February next year, with BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas to be screened in movie theatres worldwide.

The concert took place on October 15 in aid of Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, and saw BTS perform ‘Run BTS’ live for the first time. The setlist also included hits like ‘Dynamite’, ‘Butter’ and ‘IDOL’, ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ cuts like ‘Boy With Luv’ and ‘UGH!’, 2022 single ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ and more.

The upcoming concert film has been re-edited and remixed for the big screen, and features “new close-up angles and a whole new view of the entire concert”, according to a press release. It will screen in cinemas globally from February 1 for a limited time, across more than 110 countries and territories. Tickets will go on sale here from January 10 at 4pm PST/7pm EST, and on January 11 at 9am KST/12am GMT/1am CET.

In addition to a regular cinema format, BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas will also be screened in multiple special formats, such as ScreenX, 4DX and 4DX Screen. In a comment, Marc Allenby of Trafalgar Releasing – who are presenting the film alongside HYBE and CJ 4DPlex – said Trafalgar was looking forward to “collaborating once again” with the companies.

“The group’s engagement with audiences has always been perfectly suited to the cinema, and we are excited to welcome fans from all corners of the globe to this must-see celebration.”

Jong Ryeol Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX, added, “We are thrilled to announce our second ScreenX collaboration and first 4DX, 4DXScreeen collaboration with BTS. This film is made for both special formats, which fans can experience our movie completely through enlarged screens with 3 different angles and moving motion seats aligning to BTS’s music.”

BTS: Yet to Come marks the fifth film the group have released in recent years. Burn the Stage: The Movie arrived in 2018, with Love Yourself in Seoul and Bring the Soul: The Movie both released in 2019. Break the Silence: The Movie followed in 2020.

BTS’ one-off Busan concert marked their final performance together for some time, due to their members’ mandatory military service. The group’s oldest member, Jin, enlisted in the military as an active duty soldier earlier this month. After all members fulfil their military duties, they are expected to be completely discharged from service and reconvene as a group by 2025.

This year has also seen numerous members focus on solo activities. Member J-hope released his solo debut album ‘Jack In the Box’ in July, with NME calling it “thought-provoking and full of fresh new flavour” in a five-star review. In October, Jin shared solo single ‘The Astronaut’, co-written with Coldplay, while member Jungkook recently debuted a single titled ‘Dreamers’.

Earlier this month, BTS member RM released his debut solo studio album ‘Indigo’, featuring collaborations with the likes of Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Tablo of Epik High and more. In a five-star review, NME said the record “feels like a masterpiece with the potential to be remembered as a classic”.