BTS concert movie ‘BTS: Yet to Come’ is headed to Prime Video

K-pop boyband BTS have announced the release date and availability for their February 2023 concert film, BTS: Yet to Come.

Today (October 17), the group announced through its official Twitter account that BTS: Yet to Come will be available to stream on November 9 via Prime Video globally, as well as Coupang Play in South Korea.

BTS: Yet to Come was originally released in February 2023 in movie theatres worldwide. The film follows the boyband live in concert on October 15, 2022 as part of Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid, and saw them perform ‘Run BTS’ live for the first time.

When the film was first announced in December 2022, BTS: Yet to Come was said to feature “new close-up angles and a whole new view of the entire concert”, according to a press release at the time.

“We are thrilled to partner with HYBE in welcoming BTS: Yet to Come to Prime Video,” said David Simonsen, director of Prime Video Southeast Asia, in a press release. “We know the popularity of high-quality Korean content worldwide and we look forward to delighting consumers around the globe with BTS: Yet to Come.

In other news, member Jungkook has teased collaborations with DJ Snake, Major Lazer, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and more on his upcoming debut solo album, ‘Golden’. The record, which will be led by the single ‘Standing Next to You’, drops November 3.

Jungkook will also feature on Australian musician The Kid Laroi‘s upcoming new single ‘Too Much’, along with UK rapper Central Cee. The song arrives on October 20, ahead of The Kid Laroi‘s debut album ‘The First Time’ in November.