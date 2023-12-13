Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Build Up’, Mnet’s new idol survival show

South Korean cable network Mnet will premiere a brand-new idol survival show called Build Up: Vocal Boy Group Survivor sometime in the coming months. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming reality programme.

What’s the premise of Mnet’s Build Up?

Build Up was first announced by Mnet in early-December. In a press statement, the network described the show as a project that “will gather the greatest talents of those who have skilled vocals and love singing, regardless of genre, in order to create the greatest vocal boy group”, per translations by Soompi.

However, more specifics on the format and rules of the programme have yet to be unveiled by the network, but are expected in the coming weeks.

Who are the hosts and judges of the show?

At the same time of Mnet’s initial announcement, the network also revealed that South Korean actress Lee Da-hee will serve the show as its emcee. She is known for her work as a host on similar Mnet survival shows in the past, such as Queendom in 2019 and Road to Kingdom in 2022.

On December 12, Mnet announced its star-studded roster of judges who will be coaching the contestants as they compete for a place in the final group. Lee Seok-hoon, who previously served as a mentor on Boys Planet, was announced as part of the line-up, alongside notable vocalists in the K-pop industry such as MAMAMOO‘s Solar, BtoB‘s Eunkwang, Red Velvet‘s Wendy and former NU’EST member Baekho.

In a statement alongside the announcement, the production team behind Build Up said: “It’s an honour to invite these five people who are undisputed in terms of skills and intuition in one location,” as translated by Soompi, “In addition to chemistry with the contestants, they will showcase legendary vocal stages beneath their high-quality judgement.”

Who are the contestants?

Although the identities of the show’s contestants have yet to be officially revealed by Mnet, a report earlier this month claimed that several established idols are expected to appear on the programme, including PENTAGON‘s Yeo One, per Star News.

According to the same report, the show will feature a total of 40 contestants from various backgrounds, which is said to include solo artists, models, trainees and established idols from groups such as WEi, UP10TION, AB6IX, CIX and more.

When is Ment’s Build Up scheduled to premiere?

Although a concrete premiere date and broadcast schedule has yet to be announced by Mnet, it has confirmed that the show will make its highly anticipated premiere sometime in the first half of 2024.

International availability for Build Up has yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.