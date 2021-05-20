Bullet Dumas drops music video for ‘Usisa’ track ‘WLKN’

Filipino folk singer-songwriter Bullet Dumas has released a music video for ‘WLKN’ – short for ‘Wala Ka Na’ (‘You’re Not There’).

The nearly 12-minute track was first released in 2018 through his album ‘Usisa’. It talks about an unstable relationship where one accepts that their partner is gone. Dumas also touches on miscommunication as he sings, “Ayaw ko maging pansamantala / Hindi mo ba nadadatnan ang habambuhay” (“I don’t want us to be temporary / Can’t you envision eternity with me?“).

The video, which premiered May 19, is a collection of footage from the singer’s trip to Japan back in January 2020. Watch it below.

Advertisement

In a tweet, Dumas expressed his gratitude to fans for getting the video to almost 2,000 views shortly after the premiere. “You make me feel like I’m Bella Poarch,” he joked.

‘WLKN’ was one of ten tracks on Dumas’ latest album ‘Usisa’, his debut full-length which was released October 2018. The new music video also follows the visual for the title track, which was released in 2019 and directed by Jerrold Tarrog, the filmmaker behind the 2015 historical biopic Heneral Luna.

Dumas has not released any new material since ‘Usisa’, though a year ago he did share on social media ‘Nananalig’, a song he wrote for “all the freelancers of the live events industry”.

Panatag na hindi 'to ang huli

Pangako na magtatanghal muli Wrote a song for all the freelancers of the live events industry. At, depende sa intindi niyo sa kanta, para sa inyong lahat.https://t.co/UGG9oIvEUi — Bullet Dumas (@bulletdumas) May 27, 2020

Dumas first entered the public eye as a musician when he joined the Elements National Music Camp in 2010 and came under the mentorship of renowned musicians Ryan Cayabyab, Joey Ayala, Trina Belamide, and Francis Reyes.

Advertisement

The singer-songwriter released his first EP ‘Pssst!’ in 2014 featuring the single ‘Ninuno’. He also performed joint shows with fellow singers Ebe Dancel and Johnoy Danao as the trio 3D. They performed a sold-out concert for their first anniversary as a band at the Music Museum in 2016. Dumas held his first solo concert in 2018 for the launch of album ‘Usisa’.